Businesses feel effects of Red, White & Blue Ash cancellation

IT'S A HUGE DAY FOR THERESTAURANTS HERE AND THATCANCELLATION IS A HUGE HIT TOTHEIR BOTTOM LINE.ShawnMcCoy/Owner of Brown Dog Cafe"To see the fireworks at theend of the night, they're thebest you can see just aboutanywhere.

And there's allkinds of things to do here."RED WHITE AND BLUE ASH IS ONEOF THE TRI-STATE'S BIGGESTFOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS.

ADAY LONG FESTIVAL WITH FOODTRUCKS, CONCERTS AND OF COURSEFIREWORKS.NATS FIREWORKSBrianDonnellan/Owner of NannyBelle's Ice Cream Shop"I meanit's great for everybody.

Allthe way from us being hereyear round to all the foodtruck vendors and everybody.This hurt more than just thefour restaurants up here.

Fiverestaurants up here."BRIANDONNELLAN AT NANNY BELLE'S ICECREAM SHOP SAYS RED WHITE ANDBLUE ASH IS ALWAYS THE BIGGESTDAY OF THE YEAR FOR BUSINESS.BUT HE SUPPORTS THE CITY'SDECISION TO CANCEL THE EVENTDURING THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.Brian Donnellan/Ownerof Nanny Belle's Ice Cream Shop"But you know you've got to beopen minded to what's goingon.

The health of everybodyaround is more important thanone event.

One event's notgoing to stop us.

Not going toshut us down."NANNY BELLE'SAND BROWN NANNY BELLE'S ANDBROWN DOG CAFE BOTH CLOSED FORTHE HOLIDAY EXPECTING SMALLCROWDS AND TO GIVE EMPLOYEES ACHANCE TO CELEBRATE ON THEIROWN.Shawn McCoy/Owner of BrownDog Cafe"I hope it neverhappens again."ShawnMcCoy/Owner of Brown Dog Cafe"And it's not the whole staffthat works that day but alimited crew.

But still,they're all tickled to death."BOTH BUSINESSES REALIZE THEREALITY OF WHAT'S GOING ON ANDSAY HEALTH AND SAFETY SHOULDBE THE TOP PRIORITY FOREVERYONE.Brian Donnellan/Ownerof Nanny Belle's Ice Cream Shop"Being a family owned andoperated [business] we treatour employees like family.

Wedon't want anything to happento them and we don't wantanything to happen to ourpatrons."JOSH STANDUPTHE ONLYOTHER TIME THE CITY CANCELLEDRED WHITE AND BLUE ASH IN THEEVENT'S HISTORY WAS 2005 DUETO SEVERE WEATHER.

