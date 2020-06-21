Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Devotees take holy dip at Sangam Ghat on Guru Purnima
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Devotees take holy dip at Sangam Ghat on Guru Purnima

Devotees take holy dip at Sangam Ghat on Guru Purnima

Devotees offer prayers and take holy dip at the Sangam Ghat on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

The country is celebrating Guru Purnima on July 05 this year.

Guru Purnima is the day to pay our gratitude to gurus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Guru Purnima Guru Purnima Spiritual tradition

Asadha Poornima: Teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity in thought, action, says PM Modi [Video]

Asadha Poornima: Teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity in thought, action, says PM Modi

On the occasion of Asadha Poornima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Lord Buddha. While speaking at the event he said, "I want to convey my greetings to all on the occasion of Asadha Poornima today. It is also known as Guru Purnima. This is a day to remember our gurus, who gave us knowledge. In that spirit, we pay homage to Lord Buddha." "The eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations. It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness. The teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BehaniPragati

Pragati Behani RT @ANINewsUP: Prayagraj: Devotees offer prayers and take holy dip at the Sangam Ghat on the occasion of Guru Purnima. https://t.co/qtx7FS5… 3 minutes ago

PinkeshOfficial

Pinkesh Devotees offer prayers and take a holy dip at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, on the occasion of #GuruPurnima. (ANI) https://t.co/9eSpya6VKM 19 minutes ago

arunprasad031

Arun Prasad RT @ndtv: Devotees offer prayers and take a holy dip at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, on the occasion of #GuruPurnima. (ANI) https://t.co/SNVCA… 25 minutes ago

NewsMobileIndia

NewsMobile Prayagraj: Devotees offer prayers and take holy dip at the Sangam Ghat on the occasion of #GuruPurnima https://t.co/Yv2dFR30gE 27 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Guru Purnima | 'Buddha's teachings celebrate simplicity in thought, action': PM [Video]

Guru Purnima | 'Buddha's teachings celebrate simplicity in thought, action': PM

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Buddha's teachings can show the world a way ahead and urged the country’s youth to follow his teachings. PM Modi was addressing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:06Published
Doctors Day: Sand artist thanks doctors through his art at Sangham Ghat [Video]

Doctors Day: Sand artist thanks doctors through his art at Sangham Ghat

On the occasion of National Doctors Day a sand art was made at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj. Sand artist Ashish Nishad dedicated sand art to doctors for contribution to the society amid coronavirus..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
Devotees take holy dip in Ganga after solar eclipse [Video]

Devotees take holy dip in Ganga after solar eclipse

People performed rituals after solar eclipse in Prayagraj. Devotees took holy bath in River Ganga and chanted 'mantras'. 'Ring of Fire', eclipse was witnessed in several parts of India on June 21...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published