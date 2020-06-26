Global  

US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald Trump
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:26s - Published
US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald Trump

US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald Trump

Launching another scathing attack on China, US President Donald Trump addressed the second 'Salute to America' on America's 244th Independence Day, saying that the country was doing great until it got hit by a virus that came from China.

"The power of tariffs being imposed on foreign lands that took advantage of the United States for decades enabled us to make great trade deals where there were none.

Tens of billions of dollars are now paid to the US treasury by the same countries but then we got hit by the virus that came from China," Trump said.

He further said, "We're producing gowns, masks, and surgical equipment.

It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands, in particular, China where ironically this virus and others came from.

China's secrecy, deceptions, and cover-ups allowed it to spread all over the world and China must be held fully accountable." Speaking on the coronavirus vaccines, Trump said, "We are now unbelievably doing well and are testing on vaccines, treatments and therapeutics.

I want to send our thanks to scientists and researchers around the country and the world who are at the forefront of our historic effort to rapidly develop and deliver life-saving treatments and ultimately a vaccine.

We are unleashing our nation's scientific brilliance and we will likely have a therapeutic and vaccines solution long before the end of the year."

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

