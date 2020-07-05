Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tyga Proves Pop Smoke Approved Of His Collaboration & Karol G-Assisted 'Enjoy Yourself'
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Tyga Proves Pop Smoke Approved Of His Collaboration & Karol G-Assisted 'Enjoy Yourself'

Tyga Proves Pop Smoke Approved Of His Collaboration & Karol G-Assisted 'Enjoy Yourself'

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

amdsela

D' Sela Tyga Proves Pop Smoke Approved Of His Collaboration & Karol G-Assisted 'Enjoy Yourself': The West Coast rapper reve… https://t.co/Lv0ZFBFa3F 13 hours ago

djtyggaty

djtyggaty RT @HipHopDX: Tyga proves Pop Smoke approved of his collaboration & Karol G-assisted 'Enjoy Yourself' https://t.co/94BxLq44Bz https://t.co… 14 hours ago

openmicartists

Open Mic Artists New post (Tyga Proves Pop Smoke Approved Of His Collaboration & Karol G-Assisted 'Enjoy Yourself') has been publish… https://t.co/TlCOMeYMto 21 hours ago

411Plugged

Da 411 Tyga Proves Pop Smoke Approved Of His Collaboration & Karol G-Assisted 'Enjoy Yourself' https://t.co/7t7zWOzNaK 1 day ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Tyga Proves Pop Smoke Approved Of His Collaboration & Karol G-Assisted 'Enjoy Yourself' https://t.co/pSrDQxvqAx #music #feedly 1 day ago

Groovytrack

Groovy Tracks Tyga Proves Pop Smoke Approved Of His Collaboration & Karol G-Assisted 'Enjoy Yourself', https://t.co/zv66ouTT37 1 day ago

urbanhotness

Urban Hotness Tyga Proves Pop Smoke Approved Of His Collaboration & Karol G-Assisted 'Enjoy Yourself', https://t.co/HJKQvtiIL2 1 day ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 Tyga Proves Pop Smoke Approved Of His Collaboration & Karol G-Assisted 'Enjoy Yourself' https://t.co/vnk18ITgDo 1 day ago