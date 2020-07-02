Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Thanks Trump Family
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Thanks Trump Family

Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Thanks Trump Family

The Republican appeared at the Mt.

Rushmore fireworks show with the first family .

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DragonLady32108

lori 🇺🇸☮️🎹🎤🎚🥂👀 RT @CBSDenver: Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Tweets Out ‘Thank You’ To Trump Family https://t.co/6hVH7rVTXO https://t.co/… 14 minutes ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Tweets Out ‘Thank You’ To Trump Family https://t.co/6hVH7rVTXO https://t.co/HJ06MPAycO 43 minutes ago

OGrady_Texas

NewMexican, Ex-Texan Lauren Boebert, Colorado congressional candidate, is a QAnon believer. @GOP is certainly fielding some interesting… https://t.co/bymS3cyob9 9 hours ago

Kat9840

Kat2017 RT @RepDMB: Last night Lauren Boebert, a far right extreme candidate, won the Republican primary for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district.… 1 day ago

haymanve

Ve RT @therecount: A Republican newcomer and QAnon sympathizer won a Colorado primary yesterday — the latest on a growing list of politicians… 1 day ago

NancyBe80118570

Nancy Benitez @IngrahamAngle Please interview our newly elected Congressional Republican candidate. LAUREN BOEBERT, who beat 5 t… https://t.co/yqasCsVn99 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Travels To Mt. Rushmore [Video]

Colorado Congressional Candidate Lauren Boebert Travels To Mt. Rushmore

The Republican traveled to the national memorial for a July 3 fireworks celebration with Pres. Trump.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:48Published
Lauren Boebert To Celebrate July 4th With Pres. Trump [Video]

Lauren Boebert To Celebrate July 4th With Pres. Trump

The Republican Congressional candidate will celebrate at Mt. Rushmore.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:22Published
Lauren Boebert upsets incumbent Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District GOP primary [Video]

Lauren Boebert upsets incumbent Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District GOP primary

Right-wing restaurateur Lauren Boebert defeated incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton handily in Colorado’s Third Congressional District Republican primary Tuesday just one day after President Trump gave a..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:42Published