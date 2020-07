SC had given permission to organise the annual Rath Yatra on June 23.

Anil RT @RajaJai07152952 : #History_Of_JagannathTemple Rath Yatra Special Do you know who is Lord Jagannath, by whose grace the temple and idol… 2 days ago

Kamlesh Anuragi1 RT @Megha92822653 : #History_Of_JagannathTemple Mystery of Jagannath Temple Know on this rath yatra, why the idols of Jagannath temple do n… 19 hours ago

Kamlesh Anuragi1 RT @Megha92822653 : #History_Of_JagannathTemple Who is the real Jagannath on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra? More information for mus… 18 hours ago

Ranbir Singh Dass RT @kuldeep_sainii : #History_Of_JagannathTemple Rath Yatra 2020 Special A platform was built near the Jagannath temple which is now known a… 17 hours ago

Ranbir Singh Dass RT @rajput_sanjeeta : #History_Of_JagannathTemple Rath Yatra Special Do you know who is Lord Jagannath? By whose grace was the temple and… 53 minutes ago