Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NHS Chief says "this is our toughest year yet" as health service marks its 72nd anniversary
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
NHS Chief says 'this is our toughest year yet' as health service marks its 72nd anniversary

NHS Chief says "this is our toughest year yet" as health service marks its 72nd anniversary

Chief Executive of the NHS Sir Simon Stevens says this is the "toughest year yet" for the NHS, and praises those who have supported its staff, as the health service marks its 72nd anniversary.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death [Video]

Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the NHS on its 72nd anniversary, saying the health service has a personal resonance for him as his late mother worked for it.His comments come as the nation has been urged to show support for the NHS by lighting candles in its honour.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:11Published
Prince Charles pays tribute to NHS on its 72nd birthday [Video]

Prince Charles pays tribute to NHS on its 72nd birthday

The Prince of Wales has recorded a heartfelt video message on the 72nd birthday of the NHS to thank NHS staff and other workers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

Simon Stevens (healthcare manager) Simon Stevens (healthcare manager) British health manager

Stevens urges heart and stroke patients to use NHS services [Video]

Stevens urges heart and stroke patients to use NHS services

The chief executive of the NHS in England has urged people concerned about having a stroke or heart attack to come forward for care. Sir Simon Stevens said the NHS will be redesigning the way in which services are offered to keep patients safe and allay their fears surrounding Covid-19. New NHS data shows A&E attendances at hospitals in England were down 57% in April compared with the same month a year ago - falling to the lowest figure on record. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
NHS Chief Executive praises role of nurses [Video]

NHS Chief Executive praises role of nurses

NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens has praised the work of nurses in the NHS on International Nurses Day and says the Coronavirus pandemic has helped shine a light on the fantastic work they do. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NHS birthday: Nationwide clap on anniversary of health service 'to become annual tradition'

'This year has been the most challenging in NHS history,' says boss of health service
Independent - Published


Tweets about this

VancouverBlues

G RT @MSNBC: .@JoeNBC says about GOP senators: “I so hope that these senators find a moral compass soon, and start speaking out aggressively… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Celebrating 72 years Of Britain’s National Health Service [Video]

Celebrating 72 years Of Britain’s National Health Service

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) started in 1948 with the mission that no person is “denied medical aid because of lack of means.” Today, on its 72nd birthday, it is the 5th largest..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published
Royal Parks unveils NHS floral display in front of Buckingham Palace [Video]

Royal Parks unveils NHS floral display in front of Buckingham Palace

In celebration of the NHS’ 72nd birthday, The Royal Parks charity has created two special flowerbeds in front of Buckingham Palace, containing 45,000 white and blue flowers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
Health Secretary "delighted" at NHS recruitment numbers [Video]

Health Secretary "delighted" at NHS recruitment numbers

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he's "absolutely delighted" that 12,000 nurses have joined the NHS over the past year. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:40Published