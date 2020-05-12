NHS Chief says 'this is our toughest year yet' as health service marks its 72nd anniversary

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the NHS on its 72nd anniversary, saying the health service has a personal resonance for him as his late mother worked for it.His comments come as the nation has been urged to show support for the NHS by lighting candles in its honour.
The chief executive of the NHS in England has urged people concerned about having a stroke or heart attack to come forward for care. Sir Simon Stevens said the NHS will be redesigning the way in which services are offered to keep patients safe and allay their fears surrounding Covid-19. New NHS data shows A&E attendances at hospitals in England were down 57% in April compared with the same month a year ago - falling to the lowest figure on record. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
NHS Chief Executive Simon Stevens has praised the work of nurses in the NHS on International Nurses Day and says the Coronavirus pandemic has helped shine a light on the fantastic work they do. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he's "absolutely delighted" that 12,000 nurses have joined the NHS over the past year. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow..