NHS Chief says 'this is our toughest year yet' as health service marks its 72nd anniversary

Stevens urges heart and stroke patients to use NHS services



The chief executive of the NHS in England has urged people concerned about having a stroke or heart attack to come forward for care. Sir Simon Stevens said the NHS will be redesigning the way in which services are offered to keep patients safe and allay their fears surrounding Covid-19. New NHS data shows A&E attendances at hospitals in England were down 57% in April compared with the same month a year ago - falling to the lowest figure on record. Report by Jonesia.

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:43 Published on January 1, 1970