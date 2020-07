In July 4th speech, Trump slams China for Covid-19; vows to defeat 'radical left'

In his Independence Day speech at the White House, US President Donald Trump slammed China for the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that China’s secrecy and deception allowed the virus to spread it all over the world.

He also vowed to defeat the radical left, the anarchists, the agitators & the looters of the country.

