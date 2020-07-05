Protesters burn American flag in New York on Fourth of July

A group calling themselves the Revolution Club set alight the American flag at Columbus Circle in New York, then marched to Trump Tower and repeated the stunt on Fourth of July.

The small crowd threw the stars and stripes into the center of a circle and ignited the pile in a protest against US President Donald Trump and reject America First policy.

When the group was done with the flag burning in Columbus Circle, an NYPD truck outside Trump Hotel played the national anthem through loud speakers.

On their Twitter profile, NYC Revolution Club describes themselves as, "Fighting the Power & Transforming the People, for Revolution.

Based on the New Communism, developed by Bob Avakian."