Stunning time lapse shows Washington DC Independence Day fireworks display
A stunning time-lapse clip shows fireworks lighting up the sky above Washington, D.C.
As America celebrated Independence Day on Saturday (July 4th).
Kalita Jonali RT @ABCWorldNews: Stunning time-lapse shows a shelf cloud rolling in over Myrtle Beach as a storm hit the tourist hot spot. https://t.co/Za… 2 hours ago
Fireworks light up sky above Washington DC on Independence DayA stunning fireworks display lit up Washington, D.C. on Saturday (July 4th) night as Americans celebrated Independence Day.
Trump's Mount Rushmore Visit Sparks ControversyPres. Trump is traveling to Mount Rushmore for a speech and an elaborate 4th of July fireworks display to be set off above the monument for the first time in more than a decade. (7-3-20)
Fireworks shop seeing a boom in business because of COVID-19Many big fireworks shows are canceled because of COVID-19, but some fireworks shops say because of that, they're seeing a boom in business.