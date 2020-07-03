Global  

Boris Johnson pays tribute to the NHS
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published
The Prime Minister pays tribute to the NHS on its 72nd anniversary.He says this year "we've seen not only the greatest challenge the NHS has faced, but also an unprecedented outpouring of affection."

NHS Chief says "this is our toughest year yet" as health service marks its 72nd anniversary [Video]

NHS Chief says "this is our toughest year yet" as health service marks its 72nd anniversary

Chief Executive of the NHS Sir Simon Stevens says this is the "toughest year yet" for the NHS, and praises those who have supported its staff, as the health service marks its 72nd anniversary.

Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death [Video]

Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the NHS on its 72nd anniversary, saying the health service has a personal resonance for him as his late mother worked for it.His comments come as the nation has been urged to show support for the NHS by lighting candles in its honour.

PM’s father defends visit to Greece during lockdown [Video]

PM’s father defends visit to Greece during lockdown

The Prime Minister’s father, Stanley Johnson, has defended his decision to travel to Greece – and making social media posts regarding the journey.The comments came after Boris Johnson’s father posted a picture on social media of himself arriving in the country wearing a face mask.The 79-year-old said he was visiting on “essential business” because he needed to “Covid-proof my property” ahead of the letting season.Asked about social media posts, Mr Johnson senior told reporters on Saturday: “I didn’t put them up… in a spirit of defiance, or anything like that.”

English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

 JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Pubs across England were reopening Saturday in an effort at normal life, while South Africa signaled anything but — reporting another..
