Watch: Mumbai's Powai Lake overflows due to continuous rainfall
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Powai Lake in Mumbai overflew due to incessant rainfall.

According to IMD, Mumbai and its sub-urban areas have received extreme rainfall during last 24 hours.

As per weather forecast, intense to very intense spell of rainfall is very likely during next few hours on July 05.

Watch: High tide observed at Mumbai's Marine Drive post heavy rainfall [Video]

Watch: High tide observed at Mumbai's Marine Drive post heavy rainfall

High tide was observed at Mumbai's Marine Drive as heavy rain lashed the city on July 05. According to IMD, Mumbai and its sub-urban areas have received extreme rainfall during last 24 hours. As per weather forecast, intense to very intense spell of rainfall is very likely during next few hours on July 05.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Heavy rains hit Mumbai, several areas waterlogged

 The city has been experiencing heavy downpour for the last two days.
DNA
Heavy rainfall leads to water-logging in several parts of Mumbai [Video]

Heavy rainfall leads to water-logging in several parts of Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall which led to water-logging in several parts of the city including, King's Circle and Sion areas. According to weather forecast, Mumbai and suburbs will witness heavy rain and thundershower with gusty winds for next 3-4 hours on July 05. The rainfall will decrease over Mumbai and suburbs by today evening.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

