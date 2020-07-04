Global  

PM Modi calls on President Kovind, briefs him on national, international issues
PM Modi calls on President Kovind, briefs him on national, international issues

PM Modi calls on President Kovind, briefs him on national, international issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on June 05.

He briefed President Kovind on the issues of national and international importance.

The meeting took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

 PM Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance.
