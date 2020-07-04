PM Modi calls on President Kovind, briefs him on national, international issues

|
|
Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India
PM Modi meets President Kovind, briefs him on issues of national, international importancePM Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance.
DNA
PM Narendra Modi meets President Ram Nath Kovind; briefs him on issues of national and international importance
IndiaTimes
As Covid-19 ravages human lives and economies, Buddha's message serves like beacon: President Ram Nath Kovind"We all know that the moment the virulence of coronavirus slows down, we have a far more serious challenge of climate change before us," he said at a virtual..
IndiaTimes
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Atmanirbhar Bharat call to help country capitalise on its inherent strengths: Vice President M Venkaiah NaiduNaidu said it was quite appropriate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' on Saturday as it would..
IndiaTimes
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh visit DRDO-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital in DelhiThe Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID-19 Hospital is a temporary hospital structure that has been erected in 12 days and has 1,000 beds including 250 ICU beds.
DNA
USA May Go the Opposite Way of China on Facial Recognition: Where Does India Stand?With Black Lives Matter protests hitting the streets in USA in light of George Floyd’s murder, questions regarding the use of facial recognition by police..
WorldNews
G Kishan Reddy, CM Kejriwal visits DRDO-built COVID Hospital in Delhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27Published
Rashtrapati Bhavan Official home of the President of India
President Kovind inaugurates celebrations organised by IBC on occasion of Asadha Poornima
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40Published
|
|
|
|
