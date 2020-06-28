'People acted responsibly' - UK health minister Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 minutes ago 'People acted responsibly' - UK health minister UK Health Minister Matt Hancock says people in England have broadly behaved themselves as pubs reopened in the latest efforts towards a return to normality from the coronavirus lockdown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this massacre Seeing the statements that drunk people clearly can’t social distance (& witnessing myself the failures to follow r… https://t.co/FxRU4zX1JF 9 minutes ago Bob Moore RT @WestmonsterUK: Health Secretary: Vast majority acted responsibly as lockdown eased. “The large proportion of people, the vast majorit… 24 minutes ago Chris Brislen FCCT Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky News' people largely acted responsible as pubs and bars reopened fully i… https://t.co/bcDcS4DeyD 47 minutes ago Westmonster Health Secretary: Vast majority acted responsibly as lockdown eased. “The large proportion of people, the vast ma… https://t.co/7WwVEHbxOT 51 minutes ago Ashy Slashy @MattHancock this is taken from the BBC news site: Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people had largely acted resp… https://t.co/EvUj90NE0v 2 hours ago Essex Hygge 🏳️‍🌈 RT @robpowellnews: NEW - Health Sec Matt Hancock says of 'Super Saturday' that "very very largely, people have acted responsibly" and overa… 3 hours ago Rob Powell NEW - Health Sec Matt Hancock says of 'Super Saturday' that "very very largely, people have acted responsibly" and… https://t.co/MngM6SkWSv 3 hours ago 💈 That One Dude 💈 @thehill Funny that history doesn’t talk about or remember public health crisis as people failing to take responsib… https://t.co/xQR2uJLE9j 6 days ago