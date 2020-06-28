Global  

'People acted responsibly' - UK health minister
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published
UK Health Minister Matt Hancock says people in England have broadly behaved themselves as pubs reopened in the latest efforts towards a return to normality from the coronavirus lockdown.

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Matt Hancock: I want to see NHS staff properly rewarded [Video]

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, the Health Secretary said: “The good news is there is already an agreed pay rise. So we will absolutely ensure that we recognise the work that frontline staff in the NHS have done.”Asked if he wants to see the pay of NHS staff going up in real terms this year, Mr Hancock added: “Well of course I want to see people properly rewarded, absolutely.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Lockdown England: Gatherings of 30 people allowed but Matt Hancock given power to close any outdoor space

 Relaxed restrictions do not apply to Leicester, which is subject to separate new laws
Independent

Coronavirus Leicester: 'Unusually high' rate of infection among children, government says

 Health experts call for more details after Matt Hancock claims number of under-18s testing positive prompted school closures
Independent

Cabinet colleague on Health Minister's demise: David Clark knew he was hurting Labour

Cabinet colleague on Health Minister's demise: David Clark knew he was hurting Labour Senior Cabinet Minister Chris Hipkins was one of several people who told David Clark in recent days...
New Zealand Herald - Published

South Africa’s surge of virus cases expected to rise rapidly

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s current surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to dramatically...
Seattle Times - Published

News24.com | 'Poor social distancing, not wearing masks': People letting guard down at a most crucial time, says Mkhize

South Africans seem to be becoming fatigued and letting their guard down at a time when Covid-19...
News24 - Published


Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he would decline to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, because he felt it was "very, very important not to do things that make life difficult..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope denied community spread of Covid-19 in the state. The minister said there is no community spread as the cases coming up are from containment zones. Tope added..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:52Published
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed his concern over the deaths occurring in the state due to COVID-19. He said, "We are leaving no stones unturned for the testing in Maharashtra. As..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published