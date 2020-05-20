Sir Simon Stephens on NHS birthday

|
UK must solve social care crisis if 'any good' is to come from coronavirus pandemic, NHS England boss warnsBritain must solve its social care crisis if "any good" is to come from the coronavirus pandemic, the boss of NHS England has warned.
Independent
UK will need largest flu immunisation in history this winter, NHS England boss warnsThe largest flu immunisation programme Britain has ever seen will have to be carried out this winter, the boss of NHS England has warned.
Independent
Coronavirus: NHS England launches tool to aid long-term recoveryAn online portal will launch in England later this month to help people with ongoing symptoms.
BBC News
NHS Test and Trace system is 'working well at scale'
Matt Hancock: I want to see NHS staff properly rewarded
Boris Johnson pays tribute to the NHS
All you need to know from the May 20 coronavirus briefing
Clap for Our Carers British recurring event
UK comes together for 'final' Clap for Carers
Doctors protest during 'Clap for Carers' on Whitehall
Nationwide applause for final 'Clap for Carers' event
'Clap for Carers' organiser joins final event
Facebook is out of control. If it were a country it would be North KoreaThere is no power on this earth that is capable of holding Facebook to account. No legislature, no law enforcement agency, no regulator. Congress has failed. The..
WorldNews
Kansas Governor Criticizes G.O.P. Official’s Cartoon Comparing Mask Order to HolocaustThe cartoon, which shows Gov. Laura Kelly wearing a Star of David mask as people are loaded into a cattle car, was posted Friday on the Facebook page of a..
NYTimes.com
Downing Street lights candle to remember covid victims
Thorpe Park Resort reopens
