Kanye West announces presidential bid
Kanye West announces presidential bid

Kanye West announces presidential bid

American rapper Kanye West announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 - and he appears to have the backing of Elon Musk.

Emer McCarthy reports.

Kanye West has said he is running to become president of the United States.The rap superstar made the announcement on Twitter on US Independence Day, July 4.

 American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent..
 Kanye West has tweeted that he is running for US president in four months with some responding to the rapper's announcement with scepticism
 Kanye West tweeted on Independence Day that he's running for president in 2020. "We must now realize the promise of America," he wrote.
