|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois
Kanye West to ‘run for US president’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on TwitterAmerican rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent..
WorldNews
Kanye West announces he will challenge Donald Trump for the US presidencyKanye West has tweeted that he is running for US president in four months with some responding to the rapper's announcement with scepticism
SBS
Elon Musk South African-born American entrepreneur
Kanye West tweets he's running for president in 2020, Elon Musk offers 'full support'Kanye West tweeted on Independence Day that he's running for president in 2020. "We must now realize the promise of America," he wrote.
USATODAY.com
Elon Musk: Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Tour SpaceX
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
No, I’m Not Building Anything on Ethereum: Elon Musk Denies RumorsA year after the famous Hollywood actor William Shatner tweeted that Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin were deciding what to build on Ethereum, the Tesla CEO refuted..
WorldNews
Tesla becomes richest auto group as Detroit giants see sales dropNEW YORK: Tesla engineered its latest coup Wednesday, becoming the world's richest car company while two of Detroit's old guard, General Motors and Fiat..
WorldNews
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources