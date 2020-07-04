Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Revellers flood the streets of Soho as pubs reopen
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Revellers flood the streets of Soho as pubs reopen

Revellers flood the streets of Soho as pubs reopen

Drinkers and revellers hit the streets of Soho, central London, on Saturday July 4, as the Government eases coronavirus lockdown rules for bars and pubs.

But the chairman of the Police Federation has warned it was “crystal clear” revellers would not adhere to the one metre plus rule as restrictions were eased on Saturday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Soho Soho District in London, England

Coronavirus: Packed Soho scenes spark concern as pubs and bars reopen

 Latest figures show R rate range has risen above 1 in London
Independent

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Coronavirus: How will London's economy look after lockdown?

 Experts have differing views about how the capital will emerge from the pandemic.
BBC News
Police investigate fatal shooting after man found dead near prison [Video]

Police investigate fatal shooting after man found dead near prison

A man in his 20s has died after being found with gunshot wounds near Pentonville prison in north London. Police were called to Roman Way, Islington, at around 3.20pm on Saturday following reports of shots being fired. The man died of his injuries at the scene.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Islington shooting: Police investigation launched after man killed

 A man in his 20s has been shot dead near a children's playground in north London.
Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Carnage on streets of central London as pubs and bars reopen [Video]

Carnage on streets of central London as pubs and bars reopen

This was the scene in Soho in London on Friday (July 4th) night - the day pubs and bars reopened after lockdown. Footage shows people spilling out of pubs and bars on Old Compton Street and mingling..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published
Hundreds of bits of litter in London's Soho during Super Saturday [Video]

Hundreds of bits of litter in London's Soho during Super Saturday

Hundreds of pieces of litter were left in the streets of London's Soho during Super Saturday (July 4). Footage shows empty bottles and cans filling the kerb as pub & bar customers partied, enjoying..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published