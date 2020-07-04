Global  

Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down
Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down

New coronavirus cases discovered in Australian city, as thousands of public housing residents are ordered to stay at home.

A group of 3,000 Melburnians have been locked down in public housing towers. But how will authorities manage it?

 The continued presence of coronavirus in Victoria has prompted officials to, somewhat controversially, lock down nine public housing towers in inner-Melbourne.
'This is not fair': Father-of-five inside Melbourne lockdown fears for his children

 A Melbourne father of five under five has told of his concern about the Victorian government's sudden lockdown of his building.
Coronavirus cases are surging in Melbourne. These public housing towers are now in total lockdown

 The alarming rise in Victoria's COVID-19 cases, which surged by 108 on Saturday, has prompted an emergency meeting of Australia's top medical officials.
SBS

'These are our prison cells': Melbourne's public housing tenants air concerns about lockdown conditions

Two residents of public housing towers placed in total lockdown by the Victorian state government...
SBS - Published

'It'll be five hard days': Extreme lockdown in Melbourne's public housing towers begins

Muhammad Al-Awad, who lives in one of Melbourne's public housing towers, was out shopping went he...
