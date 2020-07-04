Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down

|

Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
A group of 3,000 Melburnians have been locked down in public housing towers. But how will authorities manage it?The continued presence of coronavirus in Victoria has prompted officials to, somewhat controversially, lock down nine public housing towers in inner-Melbourne.
SBS
'This is not fair': Father-of-five inside Melbourne lockdown fears for his childrenA Melbourne father of five under five has told of his concern about the Victorian government's sudden lockdown of his building.
SBS
SBS
Coronavirus cases are surging in Melbourne. These public housing towers are now in total lockdownThe alarming rise in Victoria's COVID-19 cases, which surged by 108 on Saturday, has prompted an emergency meeting of Australia's top medical officials.
SBS
