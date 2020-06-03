Global  
 

Jacinda Ardern launches re-election campaign
With promises of extra financing for small businesses and more jobs as a severe economic downturn looms, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday (July 5) launched her party's campaign ahead of September general election.

New Zealand PM hits out after women released from quarantine before Covid test [Video]

New Zealand PM hits out after women released from quarantine before Covid test

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the releasing of two women from quarantine before they were tested for Covid-19 was “unacceptable”. The women, who are New Zealand citizens, had flown from London to visit a dying parent and were granted an exemption to leave their mandatory 14-day quarantine early on compassionate grounds.

Ardern says new virus cases were "unacceptable failure" [Video]

Ardern says new virus cases were "unacceptable failure"

New Zealand on Wednesday (June 17) said the defence force will now oversee the country's quarantine facilities and strengthen border requirements, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to move around the country.

New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run [Video]

New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run

New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country. Emer McCarthy reports.

New Zealand: New volcano alert system 'could have warned of White Island eruption'

 They say their system could have given 16 hours advance warning of the deadly White Island eruption of 2019.
AP Top Stories July 18 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, July 18: John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80; Arrivals for second day of EU summit; Thousands hold..
Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android [Video]

Mozilla's VPN launches out of beta on Windows and Android

Mozilla's VPN service has been officially launched and is now available for Windows and Android in six countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, and the UK, the company announced today. According to The Verge, the service is available for 4.99 USD a month, and, like other VPNs, it is designed to make web-browsing more private and secure. As part of the move, the service is being rebranded from Firefox Private Network to Mozilla VPN, a change that was announced last month. Including the US, Canada, and the UK, Mozilla says its VPN is initially also available in Singapore, Malaysia, and New Zealand, and that it might expand its availability to more countries later this year. About its launch on Android and Windows, Mozilla says that it will be officially coming to iOS soon.

New Zealand opposition names new leader two months before general election

 SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand's main opposition party named a new leader two months before a general election following Tuesday's surprise resignation of the..
Kiwis stuck in immigration detention 'hope to be next' as Australia restarts deportations

 While the New Zealand government has expressed disappointment with Australia restarting its policy of deporting New Zealanders, some detainees say they are eager..
Jacinda Ardern launches election campaign with promises of jobs

The New Zealand Prime Minister also revealed that cabinet had decided on a “framework” for making...
'Let's keep moving': Labour launches new campaign 'rallying call'

Get ready to hear Labour's new rallying call "let's keep moving" over the next 11 weeks in the...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Celebrates 0 Coronavirus Cases Reported [Video]

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Celebrates 0 Coronavirus Cases Reported

New Zealand’s health ministry announces it has been 17 days since any new coronavirus case was reported. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she “did a little dance” when she found out. According..

"I did a little dance" says Ardern of zero virus cases [Video]

"I did a little dance" says Ardern of zero virus cases

New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus and will lift all containment measures except for border curbs, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, adding that she "did a little..

The life of Jacinda Ardern [Video]

The life of Jacinda Ardern

"Kindness" is how she describes her political style. She changed her country's gun laws 10 days after a white supremacist terror attack, and has been praised for her management of the coronavirus..

