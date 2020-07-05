Global  

Rapper Kanye West to run for US Presidential Election
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Rapper Kanye West announced that he's running for US Presidential election.

The 43-year-old musician announced the news on his official Twitter handle.

His tweet came four months before the US elections.

The US Presidential election will be held on November 03, this year.

Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

American rapper Kanye West announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 - and he appears to have the backing of Elon Musk.

 The US rapper claims that he has entered the 2020 race but it is unclear if he has actually registered.
Kanye West has said he is running to become president of the United States.The rap superstar made the announcement on Twitter on US Independence Day, July 4.

United States presidential election Type of election in the United States


