14 People Shot In Two Mass Shootings During Holiday Weekend; 14-Year-Old Among Killed
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:08s - Published
At least 14 people were shot in two separate mass shootings in Chicago during July 4th celebrations.

Among the victims were one child and two teens, one of whom was killed.

