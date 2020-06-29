14 People Shot In Two Mass Shootings During Holiday Weekend; 14-Year-Old Among Killed
At least 14 people were shot in two separate mass shootings in Chicago during July 4th celebrations.
Among the victims were one child and two teens, one of whom was killed.
Seattle Police Shut Down 'Lawless' Protest ZoneOn Wednesday, Seattle police turned out in force at dawn in the city’s “occupied” protest zone.
Associated Press reports that Seattle mayor ordered the space cleared following two recent fatal..
2 Children Among At Least 14 Killed In Shootings In Chicago This WeekendAt least 14 people were killed in shootings in Chicago this weekend, including a 1-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet in her home in Logan Square.
At least three dead after gunmen attack Karachi stock exchangePolice officers have been examining the scene of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, after gunmen opened fire on the financial centre killing at least three people.Among the dead are two guards and a..