News 18's Marvin Bills spoke with the organizer and a first responder about how important this parade was during this time.

To kick off 4th of July The Madam Carroll held a boat parade to honor veterans and first responders.

Madam Carroll holds 4th of July boat parade for veterans and first responders

Responders.

News 18's marvin bills spoke with the organizer and a first responder about how important this parade was during this time.

17-5 1:00-5 1:29-5 "happy 4th of july from the madam carroll "2020 is a different year."

This year the madam carroll switched things up with a boat parade not only honoring veterans but first responders as well.

"it was honoring everybody but we really wanted to send a message to our first responder community that we appreciate everything that they've been doing."

Matthew mckean organized the boat parade this year.

He says it was awesome honoring people who are and have served while also being safe during this pandemic with face masks and social distancing.

The boat also limited the number of people allowed on this year.

"it was a no brainer for the few of us that got together afterward and said we have to do something in order to honor the people that deserve it and honor our country."

Ryan hahn was one of those first responders.

He's a firefighter and paramedic for the city of monticello.

He says even though july 4th had to be celebrated with a few provisions it was still special.

"we all got to share kind of the same passion and we all got to kind of collaborate here or gather here and kind of share the whole jive fourth day together, the weekend together so it was very influential."

His wife kaylee hahn who's the digital marketing director for enjoy white county says it's important to celebrate the 4th by making those who serve feel special.

"we acknowledge the high risk environment but we want to have something that also celebras that too.because u regardless your age, your medical background, your medical history."

In white county, marvin bills news 18."

The madam carroll will have a fireworks later tonight at 8