UK scientists: llamas may provide COVID-19 treatment
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published
UK scientists: llamas may provide COVID-19 treatment

UK scientists: llamas may provide COVID-19 treatment

In Reading, scientists have turned to a herd of llamas - to provide very small antibodies, which they believe could neutralise the virus.

