Israel says 'not necessarily' behind Iran nuclear site incident
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Israel says 'not necessarily' behind Iran nuclear site incident

Israel says 'not necessarily' behind Iran nuclear site incident

Israel's defence minister said on Sunday it is not "necessarily" behind every mysterious incident in Iran, after a fire at the Natanz nuclear site prompted some Iranian officials to say it was the result of cyber sabotage.

Emer McCarthy reports.

