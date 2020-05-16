COVID: Mathura's famous 'Guru Purnima' fair called off

For the first time in years, Mathura's famous Guru Purnima Fair has been cancelled due to COVID crisis.

Temples in Mathura wore a deserted look.

All shrines across country were shut to control the pace of coronavirus spread.

Thousands of devotees, from all parts of country used to attend 'Mudia Mela'.