UP achieved goal of planting 25 crore saplings in a day: CM Yogi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:19s - Published
UP achieved goal of planting 25 crore saplings in a day: CM Yogi

UP achieved goal of planting 25 crore saplings in a day: CM Yogi

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on July 05 stated that state government have achieved the goal of planting 25 crore saplings in one day.

Our target to plant more than 35 crore trees in the state in my tenure, he added.

He said, "I am happy that we have achieved our goal of planting 25 crore saplings in one day."

