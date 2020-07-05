Vikas Dubey's family members disown gangster

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vikas Dubey
Police team headed unprepared into 'darkness' of trap laid by Vikas Dubey: Cop who survived ambushNeither equipped with any arms or ammunition nor anticipating that they would face an "encounter-like" situation in Kanpur's Bikhru village, police personnel..
IndiaTimes
Kanpur Encounter: UP Police probes local officers to find mole who tipped-off Vikas Dubey before raidThe development has led to some wary moves within the local police force
DNA
UP Police arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's accomplice in Kanpur
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53Published
Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this