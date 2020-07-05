Global  

Vikas Dubey's family members disown gangster
Vikas Dubey's family members condemned his act of killing eight police personnel when they went to arrest him in Kanpur's Bikaru.

"He did really bad to policemen," Vikas Dubey's sister said while sobbing.

"We are not in touch with him since last 5 years.

He also cheated us with money.

We are now sacred.

At this time of coronavirus situation, policemen are doing so much and he did a bad act.

Police can do whatever they want to with him," said his niece.

Police team headed unprepared into 'darkness' of trap laid by Vikas Dubey: Cop who survived ambush

 Neither equipped with any arms or ammunition nor anticipating that they would face an "encounter-like" situation in Kanpur's Bikhru village, police personnel..
Kanpur Encounter: UP Police probes local officers to find mole who tipped-off Vikas Dubey before raid

 The development has led to some wary moves within the local police force
UP Police arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's accomplice in Kanpur [Video]

UP Police arrest history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's accomplice in Kanpur

UP Police have arrested Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Kalyanpur area. Agnihotri was arrested following an encounter last night. Daya Shankar Agnihotri said, "He(Vikas Dubey) received a phone call from police station before the police came to arrest him. Following this, he called around 25-30 people. He fired bullets on police personnel. I was locked inside the house at the time of encounter therefore saw nothing." On July 03, at least 8 police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, Devendra Mishra, lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals when a police team had gone to raid an area in Kanpur's Bikaru village in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

