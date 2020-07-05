Vikas Dubey's family members disown gangster

Vikas Dubey's family members condemned his act of killing eight police personnel when they went to arrest him in Kanpur's Bikaru.

"He did really bad to policemen," Vikas Dubey's sister said while sobbing.

"We are not in touch with him since last 5 years.

He also cheated us with money.

We are now sacred.

At this time of coronavirus situation, policemen are doing so much and he did a bad act.

Police can do whatever they want to with him," said his niece.