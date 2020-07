On The Record: Round table responds to DiMasi being allowed to lobby Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:23s - Published 2 minutes ago On The Record: Round table responds to DiMasi being allowed to lobby Political analysts respond to the Superior Court decision this week that former House Speaker Sal DiMasi should be allowed to lobby the legislature he once led despite serving time for taking kickbacks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JANET: TWO MAJOR NATIONALPROGRESSIVE GROUP SENT A LETTERTO JOE BIDEN URGING HIM TOPICK ELIZABETH WARREN AS HIS VP.VIRGINIA: IT STRUCK ME AS A LASTMOVE TO TRY AND GET THEIR WAY,AND THEY MUST BE HEARINGSOMETHING MAKING THEM CONCERNED.MARY ANNE: IT IS A FACTOR ANDNOT BENEFACTOR.THE FACTOR IS WHO WOULD BE MOSTQUALIFIED TO BE PRESIDENT ANDHANDS THAT IS ELIZABETH WARREN.JANET: SWITCHING TO BEACON HILL,THE SUPERIOR COURT RULED THATFORMER HOUSE SPEAKER SAL DIMASISHOULD BE ALLOWED TO LOBBY THELEGISLATURE.HE WAS LED DESPITE KICKBACKS --SERVING TIME FOR KICKBACKS.WILL HIS 10 YEAR ABSENCE BE THEFINAL WORD ON WHETHER THE LEGALFIGHT WAS WORTH IT?MARY ANNE: HE WAS GONE 10 YEARS.THE CONTROVERSY AROUND WHY HEWAS ABSENT AND HIS RETURN COULDMAKE IT DIFFICULT IF NOTIMPOSSIBLE.THERE ARE PLENTY OF LEGISLATORSLEFT FROM WHEN HE WAS SPEAKERBUT THAT WILL BE TOUGH TOOVERCOME.JANET: YOU HAVE BEEN STOPPED BYMANY LOBBYISTS WHEN YOU WERE ATTHE STATEHOUSE.DO YOU THINK AFTER BEING AWAY 10YEARS, IT CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE?VIRGINIA: THERE IS SUCH A THINGAS REDEMPTION.THE STATUTE THAT THEY ARERELYING ON DOES NOT ACCOUNT FORFEDERAL CRIMES.CHANGE THE LAW IF YOU DO NOTWANT HIM TO LOBBY.ED: BEFORE WE STEP ASIDE, IT ISJULY, AND IT ALL GOES WELL, NFLWILL OPEN UP TRAINING CAMPS THISMONTH, INCLUDING THE PATRIOTS.IS THE QR FOR TOM BRADY-ITIS TOCAM NEWTON AND CALL ME IN THEMORNING?MARY ANNE: THAT WOULD BE MR. GOTO, SO I DO NOT CARE IF IT ISCAM NEWTON, ANYBODY.I AM A TOM BRADY FAN.ED: SO CAM NEWTON IS NOT GOINGTO SWAY YOU?MARY ANNE: NOT TODAY.[LAUGHTER]ED: HOW ABOUT YOU, JENNY?VIRGINIA: MY SON IS THE WORLD’SBIGGEST TOM BRADY FAN.I ASKED IF HE WAS EXCITED ABOUTCAM NEWTON AND HE SAID HELL YEAH!ED: HE JOINS THE ALLMASSACHUSETTS TEAM IF HE STICKSWITH TIM WHITEFIELD, JEFFCLIFTON, JOE HUDSON, CAM NEWTON.THAT WILL DO IT FOR THE ADDITIONOF "OTR."THANK YOU FOR JOINING





