Harrowing footage shows moments after a hiker fell to her death in Grand Canyon

A woman hiking at the Grand Canyon National Park died after a fall on Friday (July 3rd), according to park officials.

Maria A.

Salgado Lopez, 59, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was hiking off-trail on Friday and taking photos with her family when she accidentally fell from the canyon's rim, according to a National Park Service press release.

Harrowing footage shows members of her party crying after the tragic accident.