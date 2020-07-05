Global  

On The Record: Teacher's union leader says MCAS not practical in light of COVID-19
Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 05:34s - Published
"(MCAS) should be eliminated and when you think about what we can practically cover -- the most important things we have to attend to in the first six weeks of school is the wellness of all of our students -- if we're not going to have full days, or we're going to be some learning at home, we can't possibly get through the curriculum.

If we have to stop to wash hands several times a day, you can't get through the curriculum.

It's not even practical to have MCAS, regardless of all of the problems that MCAS created prior." Merrie Najimy, President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

