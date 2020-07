Three people swept from bridge in India during flash floods

Three people were swept from a bridge today (July 5th) when severe flash floods hit the state of Gujarat.

Footage shows passengers of a Bolero car attempting to climb into a truck before they and their vehicle are swept away by the fast-flowing water coursing over the bridge.

Suddenly, the force of the water pushes the car into the river below and the three are carried away with it.

According to police, two of the passengers have been found alive but one man is still missing.