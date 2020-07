President Trumps addresses July 4 crowd

DAY.ON A DAY TYPICALL MEANT FORUNITY-- HE USED HIS SPEECH TOCALLOUT PROTESTERS AND AGITATORS.THE PRESIDENT COMPARED HISCURRENT POLITICAL FIGHTSAGAINST LEFTISTS IN AMERICA--RADICAL LEFTISTS AS HE CALLEDTHEM--TO THE FIGHT AGAINST THENAZIS IN WORLD WAR TWO."AMERICAN HEROES DEFEATED THENAZIS, DETHRONED THE FASCISTS,TOPPLED THE COMMUNISTSSAVED THE AMERICAN VALUES,UPHELD THE AMERICAPRINCIPLED AND CHASED DOWN THETERRORISTS TO THE VERY ENDS OFEARTTRUMP ALSO SAID WE WOULD NOTALLOW ANYONE TO DIVIDE OURCITIZENS BY RACE OR BACKGROUND.LATER IN THE EVENING-- HE WASSEEN WITH THE FIRST LADY MELANIAWATCHING FIREWORKS FROMTHE WHITE HOUSE BALCON



