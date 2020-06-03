Explosives, arms and ammunition recovered from Vikas Dubey's residence

Informing about details of Kanpur encounter case, BK Srivastava, SP Kanpur Rural stated that explosives, huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from Vikas Dubey's residence.

"Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the residence of Vikas Dubey, during search.

Some of the weapons recovered are licensed under names of people associated with him, but they were used by Vikas.

The mode of his conduct is that of a naxal," said BK Srivastava, SP Kanpur Rural.