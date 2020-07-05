Trump Turns His Back On Advisers' Campaign Strategy Counsel

US President Donald J.

Trump is rejecting advisers' concerns about the way he's trying to get re-elected in November.

According to Business Insider, Trump is convinced that divisive, angry rhetoric appealing to his core of white supporters is the key.

He applied that strategy in his Mount Rushmore address, warning in an incendiary speech of an America imperiled by 'far-left fascists.'

Making no attempt to unify America in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Trump recently retweeted a video of a supporter yelling 'white power.'

Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our Founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities.

They think the American people are weak and soft and submissive.

Donald J.

Trump