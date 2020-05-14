Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published 5 minutes ago Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led a nationwide clap for key workers on the NHS’s 72nd anniversary, along with the woman who started the weekly Thursday night applause during the first 10 weeks of lockdown.Mr Johnson and #ClapForCarers founder Annemarie Plas led the commemoration from the doorstep of Number 10, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded from his home in Kentish Town, north London, at 5pm on Sunday. 0

