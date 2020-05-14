Global  

Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS

Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led a nationwide clap for key workers on the NHS’s 72nd anniversary, along with the woman who started the weekly Thursday night applause during the first 10 weeks of lockdown.Mr Johnson and #ClapForCarers founder Annemarie Plas led the commemoration from the doorstep of Number 10, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded from his home in Kentish Town, north London, at 5pm on Sunday.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS [Video]

Boris Johnson marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS

Boris Johnson applauded the NHS to celebrate its 72nd anniversary. The Prime Minister took to the steps of 10 Downing Street as part of the nationwide clap. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published

Boris Johnson leads nation in applause for NHS anniversary

 Boris Johnson has led another round of applause for healthcare workers on the anniversary of the NHS's founding.
Independent

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove 'sold in slave auction' at Oxford Union, university journal says

 PM and Chancellor of Duchy of Lancaster reportedly 'sold' in event raising less than £100 in 1987
Independent

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Starmer joins NHS celebrations from London home [Video]

Starmer joins NHS celebrations from London home

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded the NHS outside his home in London as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death [Video]

Labour leader pays tribute to NHS as he remembers his mother’s death

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the NHS on its 72nd anniversary, saying the health service has a personal resonance for him as his late mother worked for it.His comments come as the nation has been urged to show support for the NHS by lighting candles in its honour.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:11Published

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

NHS anniversary: PM joins clap to celebrate health service

 The applause was inspired by the weekly Clap for Carers during the peak of the coronavirus lockdown.
BBC News
Sturgeon joins NHS anniversary clap [Video]

Sturgeon joins NHS anniversary clap

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon applauded the NHS outside her home in Edinburgh as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

Kentish Town Kentish Town Human settlement in England


London London Capital of the United Kingdom

St George’s marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS [Video]

St George’s marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS

Hospital staff at London’s St George’s took to the helipad to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published

Woman fatally stabbed and man injured in fall at London Holiday Inn

 A woman has died after being stabbed at a hotel in south-east London.
Independent

Nationwide clap to celebrate 72nd anniversary of the NHS

A nationwide round of applause is set to take place on Sunday evening to mark the 72nd anniversary of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Hereford Times



trinab82

🎀 𝒦𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝓃𝒶 𝐵𝒾𝓇𝒹 🎀 RT @LarwoodHealth: Today marks the 72nd birthday of the NHS. We hope you can join us in a nationwide round of applause at 5 pm #HappyBirthd… 7 hours ago

PMcGSports

PMG Sports Services RT @qnewsdesk: People across Northern Ireland are being urged to take park in a nationwide applause at 5pm, to show appreciation for the NH… 8 hours ago

qnewsdesk

Q Radio News People across Northern Ireland are being urged to take park in a nationwide applause at 5pm, to show appreciation f… https://t.co/rkRYSVn3qj 9 hours ago

LarwoodHealth

LarwoodHealth Today marks the 72nd birthday of the NHS. We hope you can join us in a nationwide round of applause at 5 pm… https://t.co/Xagi3D3Sne 10 hours ago


St Thomas' Hospital staff join NHS anniversary clap [Video]

St Thomas' Hospital staff join NHS anniversary clap

Staff from St Thomas' Hospital in central London joined the nationwide applause to celebrate the 72nd birthday of the NHS on Sunday (July 5). Members of the public also participated, including a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published
Carrie Symonds joins Boris Johnson for Clap for Carers [Video]

Carrie Symonds joins Boris Johnson for Clap for Carers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds, stand in Downing Street, London, to join in the applause to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers to recognise..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published