Nationwide applause marks 72nd anniversary of NHS

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led a nationwide clap for key workers on the NHS’s 72nd anniversary, along with the woman who started the weekly Thursday night applause during the first 10 weeks of lockdown.Mr Johnson and #ClapForCarers founder Annemarie Plas led the commemoration from the doorstep of Number 10, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded from his home in Kentish Town, north London, at 5pm on Sunday.
Boris Johnson applauded the NHS to celebrate its 72nd anniversary. The Prime Minister took to the steps of 10 Downing Street as part of the nationwide clap.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded the NHS outside his home in London as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the NHS on its 72nd anniversary, saying the health service has a personal resonance for him as his late mother worked for it.His comments come as the nation has been urged to show support for the NHS by lighting candles in its honour.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon applauded the NHS outside her home in Edinburgh as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary.
Hospital staff at London's St George's took to the helipad to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service.