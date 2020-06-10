Global  

Martin Kemp: Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran were like Oasis and Blur
Martin Kemp: Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran were like Oasis and Blur

Martin Kemp: Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran were like Oasis and Blur

Martin Kemp says Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran were "like Oasis and Blur", as the two groups were always "ridiculously competitive" during the 80s.

