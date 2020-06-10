Martin Kemp: Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran were like Oasis and Blur
Martin Kemp says Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran were "like Oasis and Blur", as the two groups were always "ridiculously competitive" during the 80s.
Ross William Wild tried to kill himself after Spandau Ballet exitFormer Spandau Ballet singer Ross William Wild tried to take his own life because of the way his exit from the band was handled.
Martin Kemp finds it weird being 'heartthrob' for grandmothersSpandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp has started to notice how old his admires are getting and thinks it's "weird" he's become a heartthrob for grannies.
Martin and Roman Kemp 'earning £12,000 for Celebrity Gogglebox'Martin and Roman Kemp 'earning £12,000 for Celebrity Gogglebox' The father and son duo agreed to be part of the new series of the star-studded Channel 4 spin-off and it's said they are being paid..