Positively Milwaukee with Carole Meekins: Episode 18 (04/05/20)

Here is your newest episode of Positively Milwaukee with Carole Meekins.



Related videos from verified sources One Pewaukee family faces the struggles of a military family



Our Carole Meekins sat down with one Pewaukee family who faces all the struggles that come with being a military family. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:46 Published 7 minutes ago Alice's Garden gives away Summerfest flowers



Since Summerfest was canceled, there were a lot of flowers with no place to go. So, one garden gave their flowers away to people in the community. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:43 Published 11 minutes ago Acting during the coronvirus



Kids from Wisconsin was forced to put on a digital performance after the coronavirus halted all their plans. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:59 Published 11 minutes ago