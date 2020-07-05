Positively Milwaukee with Carole Meekins: Episode 18 (04/05/20)
One Pewaukee family faces the struggles of a military familyOur Carole Meekins sat down with one Pewaukee family who faces all the struggles that come with being a military family.
Alice's Garden gives away Summerfest flowersSince Summerfest was canceled, there were a lot of flowers with no place to go. So, one garden gave their flowers away to people in the community.
Acting during the coronvirusKids from Wisconsin was forced to put on a digital performance after the coronavirus halted all their plans.