Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala 'volcano' analogy

From the samples of two slain terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir testing positive, to Delhi reaching the cusp of the 1-lakh mark in total cases - here are the top ten news updates on the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Air India will be operating 36 flights between India and the United States of America as part of the government's Vande Bharat mission for repatriating Indians from abroad.

Assam governor's residence, the Raj Bhavan, has been declared a containment zone.

After Goa, Himachal Pradesh has decided to open for tourists.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

