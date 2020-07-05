One Seattle Protester Dead, One In ICU After Being Mown Down By Driver

A young woman is dead after being hit by a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd protesting police brutality.

Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle, died Saturday evening at Harborview Medical Center.

According to Newser, Dawit Kelete also hit 32-year-old Diaz Love, of Portland, Oregon, in the incident.

Kelete hit both of them when his car barreled through a panicked crowd of protesters on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning.

Love is in serious condition in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center.

Kelete reportedly fled the scene after hitting the protesters.

He was later apprehended by law enforcement.

Bail was denied.