Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing
Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Why Canada's Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing

Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing

China imposed new national security laws on Hong Kong after decades of protests, which has impacted the relationship with Canada.

Tweets about this

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Trudeau: Canada to restrict sensitive exports, suspend extraditions to Hong Kong: Canada's steps arrive with its re… https://t.co/GjOQs7hLmm 1 day ago

Ninomaeeee1

Ninomaeeee😷 @GregMcLeanYYC @soshk_hker Thank you McLean MP for speaking up for Hong Kong, for human rights. Canada should cut-o… https://t.co/1y8ZGN7A3O 1 day ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe The relationship between Canada&China remains extremely strained. China is holding2Canadians, Michael Kovrig &Micha… https://t.co/SnZWgZ8PR9 1 day ago

lise_latulippe

Lise Latulippe Canada's relationship with Hong Kong, including freer trade and travel than is allowed between Canada and mainland… https://t.co/rALpM8aSTJ 1 day ago

peter38195198

peter @GlobalNational The CCP stated that our relationship with other countries is like a friend, but for Hong Kong, it i… https://t.co/95AVUn0Zju 2 days ago

Barbielynn01

Barb RT @ArthurAtkinson0: Canada's diplomatic relationship with the PRC is complex. Anyone thinking there's simple solutions is kidding themselv… 2 days ago

ArthurAtkinson0

Arthur Atkinson 🇨🇦 🏳️‍🌈 Canada's diplomatic relationship with the PRC is complex. Anyone thinking there's simple solutions is kidding thems… https://t.co/tKb9mi6gLn 2 days ago

RobertBrodey

Robert Brodey Xi's China is a hole down which everything will fall. #Canada needs to back away from its relationship with this au… https://t.co/gkSQBqsdax 3 days ago


U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong [Video]

U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong

Donald Trump held a press conference on May 29 in which he spoke about China tensions and terminating the US relationship with the World Health Organization. He also declared Hong Kong has lost its..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 09:38Published