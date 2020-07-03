Soaring COVID-19 cases overshadow July 4 weekend

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden



Polls taken around Independence Day in an election year tend to be highly correlated with the November results in incumbent contests. And according to CNN, that means incumbent candidate President Donald J. Trump is in a lot of trouble. A new Monmouth University poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden with a 53% to 41% lead over Trump. The average live interview poll conducted over the last month also has Biden ahead by a similar 11-point margin.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970