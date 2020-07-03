Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Soaring COVID-19 cases overshadow July 4 weekend
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Soaring COVID-19 cases overshadow July 4 weekend

Soaring COVID-19 cases overshadow July 4 weekend

[NFA] Rising coronavirus cases in 39 U.S. states cast a shadow over the nation's Fourth of July celebrations as health experts worried that holiday parties will cause a further spike in infections that could overwhelm hospitals.

Freddie Joyner has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden [Video]

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden

Polls taken around Independence Day in an election year tend to be highly correlated with the November results in incumbent contests. And according to CNN, that means incumbent candidate President Donald J. Trump is in a lot of trouble. A new Monmouth University poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden with a 53% to 41% lead over Trump. The average live interview poll conducted over the last month also has Biden ahead by a similar 11-point margin.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Flocks of people head to the beach for Fourth of July weekend

 Crowds flock to beaches during July 4th weekend as some states ease coronavirus restrictions.
 
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Trump, America celebrate Independence Day weekend amid COVID-19 surge

 Fourth of July weekend festivities were winding down Sunday after a day of crowded beaches and a night of fireworks that drew large crowds. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
Kanye West to ‘run for US president’ [Video]

Kanye West to ‘run for US president’

Kanye West has said he is running to become president of the United States.The rap superstar made the announcement on Twitter on US Independence Day, July 4.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Doctor shares how to stay safe this July 4 holiday weekend

Nearly half of U.S. states have paused reopening plans as coronavirus cases are soaring in many...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this