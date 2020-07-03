Soaring COVID-19 cases overshadow July 4 weekend

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States
Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Flocks of people head to the beach for Fourth of July weekendCrowds flock to beaches during July 4th weekend as some states ease coronavirus restrictions.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: Trump, America celebrate Independence Day weekend amid COVID-19 surgeFourth of July weekend festivities were winding down Sunday after a day of crowded beaches and a night of fireworks that drew large crowds. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
Kanye West to ‘run for US president’
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this