Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary

The Duke of Cambridge revealed he was a cider man as he enjoyed a pint at The Rose & Crown in Norfolk ahead of pubs across the country reopening on Saturday, when Covid-19 lockdown measures ease.
Prince William spoke to the pub landlord and staff about their experience living through the pandemic, and how they have adapted their operations in order to safely serve customers.
Princess Diana is perhaps best known for her roles as a humanitarian, style icon and mother. It was the latter role that made her particularly relatable to people around the world. The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984. Until her death in 1997, Diana made many public appearances with her sons, in both formal and informal settings, which resulted in countless sweet mom moments.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a hospital in Norfolk to mark the NHS’s birthday.William and Kate met staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, 72 years to the day since the creation of the health service.The royal couple shared afternoon tea with doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital which will celebrate its own 40th birthday later this month.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led a nationwide clap for key workers on the NHS’s 72nd anniversary, along with the woman who started the weekly Thursday night applause during the first 10 weeks of lockdown.Mr Johnson and #ClapForCarers founder Annemarie Plas led the commemoration from the doorstep of Number 10, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded from his home in Kentish Town, north London, at 5pm on Sunday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to see how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal now that lockdown measures are easing.
Residents of an East Sussex care home regaled the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with stories from VE Day during a video call. Kate also revealed Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been asked by their teachers to learn Dame Vera Lynn's famous wartime anthem.
Boris Johnson applauded the NHS to celebrate its 72nd anniversary. The Prime Minister took to the steps of 10 Downing Street as part of the nationwide clap.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon applauded the NHS outside her home in Edinburgh as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary.
Hospital staff at London's St George's took to the helipad to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer applauded the NHS outside his home in London as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary.
June marks a big day for Prince William and Kate Middleton! The 9th marks the date when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first official public appearance as a married couple nine years ago.