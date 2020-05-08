Global  

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:43s - Published
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited have visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to mark the NHS’s 72nd birthday.

Prince William thanked the staff for the gifts they made for his and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Report by Browna.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 20th and 21st-century member of the British royal family

National Health Service National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom

Prince Louis of Cambridge Prince Louis of Cambridge youngest child of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

King's Lynn King's Lynn Human settlement in England

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Daughter of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Prince George of Cambridge Prince George of Cambridge British prince; Son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

