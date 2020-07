Fireworks believed to spark Lehigh Acres blaze Saturday Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:56s - Published 13 minutes ago Fireworks believed to spark Lehigh Acres blaze Saturday Officials say the fire off of Denham Street near State Road 82 was a five-acre blaze. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend I’M IN THE WEATHER CENTER WITHSTORM SHIELD METEOROLOGIST ERICSTONE. ERIC WHAT’S GOING ON?SPARKS ...FROM SUSPECTEDFIREWORKS STARTED A 5-ACRE BRUSHFIRE IN LEHIGH ACRES THISAFTERNOON. THE SMOKE FROM THEDENHAM STREET FIRE, WHICH ISNEAR COLUMBUS BLVD AND S-R 82...COULD BE SEEN FROM MILES AWAY.THESE PICTURES WERE TAKEN BY AFOX 4 VIEWER WHO SAYS LEHIGHACRES FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED OSCENE QUICKLY... ALONG WITHSEVERAL BRUSH TRUCKS, INCLUDINGA CREW FROM HENDRY COUNTY.EVERY YEAR... FIREWORKS ARERESPONSIBLE FOR NEARLY19-THOUSAND FIRES... INCLUDINGNEARLY 13- HUNDRED HOUSE FIRES,ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL SAFETYCOUNCIL.TO AVOID THIS... THE N-S-C HASTIPS LIKE:DON’T TRY TO RE-LIGHT A FIREWORKTHAT IS MALFUNCTIO





