Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish

Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager
Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Arteta: I feel like Aubameyang want's to continue with us
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
Premier League match preview: Leicester v Arsenal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Monday's gossip: Man City could sign Messi if Guardiola leavesChelsea to sell six to fund Havertz deal, Arsenal and Napoli lead Saint-Maximin chase, Messi to wait for City, plus more.
BBC News
Leicester City and unitary authority area in England
Coronavirus tracked: Where are Covid-19 infection rates spiking in England?Leicester was forced into a localised lockdown after cases rose, but it is not the only place to see a recent surge
Independent
Leicester lockdown: Police warn of 'confusion' over differences between law and government guidance'Government guidance is not enforceable. There are no specific restrictions on travel in and out of Leicester,' police guidance says
Independent
Boohoo to investigate Leicester supplier over exploitation claimsThe firm is to probe claims staff are underpaid and not socially distancing at a supplier in Leicester.
BBC News
Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England
Big Zuu's freestyle for Premier League champions LiverpoolUK rapper Big Zuu performs a new freestyle to celebrate his beloved Liverpool winning their first league championship for 30 years.
BBC News
Thursday's football gossip: Arsenal and Inter linked to GriezmannArsenal and Inter Milan linked to Griezmann, Gunners step up Partey chase, Salah wants to stay at Liverpool for "long time", plus more.
BBC News
Mohamed Salah says he wants to stay at Liverpool for a 'long time'Mohamed Salah says he wants to stay at Liverpool for "a long time" and thinks the club can still "achieve more".
BBC News
Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Everton: Hugo Lloris & Son Heung-min clash in Spurs winTottenham edge past Everton in a match during which home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates.
BBC News
Team-mates Lloris and Son clash as Spurs beat EvertonTottenham edge past Everton in a match during which home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates.
BBC News
Arsenal have little to celebrate says Mourinho in response to social media postJose Mourinho says Arsenal have little "to celebrate" after they appear to mock Tottenham's loss at Sheffield United on social media.
BBC News
