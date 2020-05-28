LinkedIn, Reddit, And 50 Other Apps Have Been Snooping On Apple Users' Clipboards

Career app LinkedIn and social media discussion app Reddit have both been monitoring each and every keystroke of Apple iPhones.

According to Gizmodo, LinkedIn says this was due to a bug in the company’s iOS app and not intended behavior.

Reddit’s snooping was reported by iOS 14 beta users and shared on social media.

The company says it does not store or send the content, adding that it was releasing a fix immediately.

LinkedIn and Reddit aren’t the only apps that have been caught copying clipboard contents.

Of approximately fifty other apps identified by researchers, of particular note was TikTok, which is hardly a privacy role model.

Among the other snooping apps were those for CNBC, Fox News, the New York Times, Accuweather, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and the Weather Network.