Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 people injured after being struck by lightning at Clearwater Beach
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:01s - Published
2 people injured after being struck by lightning at Clearwater Beach
Two people were injured after being struck by lightning at Clearwater Beach.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmericaLiveNews

Live News Alerts • America and World RT @NBCPhiladelphia: UPDATE: Three people, including a 6-year-old boy and a woman, were killed while five others were injured in six separa… 1 hour ago

itsmynewsome

My Newsome RT @abcactionnews: JUST IN | Two people were injured after being struck by lightning at Clearwater Beach. https://t.co/mtwHazRFQ4 2 hours ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia UPDATE: Three people, including a 6-year-old boy and a woman, were killed while five others were injured in six sep… https://t.co/NQdFlVOj0G 2 hours ago

whrjongo55

Jon Vincent Karl Pinilla 2 people injured after being struck by lightning at Clearwater Beach https://t.co/NRJ60Apoip 3 hours ago

LifeInStPete

LifeInStPete 2 people injured after being struck by lightning at Clearwater Beach https://t.co/EnlGPtOQri 3 hours ago

BongwaterBetty

Betty Bongwater I can't help but feel there's a larger message here. https://t.co/CAGkWxbm91 3 hours ago

tracysolomon

Tracy Solomon 2 people injured after being struck by lightning at Clearwater Beach https://t.co/UWuKRp9zEM 3 hours ago

Di_719

Diane #SummerTaylor and #DiazLove used their #WhitePrivilege to speak out on the truth that #BlackLivesMatter . Then som… https://t.co/T77mvTVwkg 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Two hospitalized after lightning strike at Hobe Sound Beach [Video]

Two hospitalized after lightning strike at Hobe Sound Beach

Two people are in critical condition after being struck by lightning at Hobe Sound Beach.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:21Published
Floridians flock to Pinellas County beaches on the first weekend since reopening [Video]

Floridians flock to Pinellas County beaches on the first weekend since reopening

Pinellas County beaches have been opened since Monday, but this is the first weekend people have been able to return.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:21Published