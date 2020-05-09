Live News Alerts • America and World RT @NBCPhiladelphia: UPDATE: Three people, including a 6-year-old boy and a woman, were killed while five others were injured in six separa… 1 hour ago
My Newsome RT @abcactionnews: JUST IN | Two people were injured after being struck by lightning at Clearwater Beach. https://t.co/mtwHazRFQ4 2 hours ago
NBC10 Philadelphia UPDATE: Three people, including a 6-year-old boy and a woman, were killed while five others were injured in six sep… https://t.co/NQdFlVOj0G 2 hours ago
Jon Vincent Karl Pinilla 2 people injured after being struck by lightning at Clearwater Beach https://t.co/NRJ60Apoip 3 hours ago
LifeInStPete 2 people injured after being struck by lightning at Clearwater Beach https://t.co/EnlGPtOQri 3 hours ago
Betty Bongwater I can't help but feel there's a larger message here. https://t.co/CAGkWxbm91 3 hours ago
Tracy Solomon 2 people injured after being struck by lightning at Clearwater Beach https://t.co/UWuKRp9zEM 3 hours ago
Diane #SummerTaylor and #DiazLove used their #WhitePrivilege to speak out on the truth that #BlackLivesMatter .
Then som… https://t.co/T77mvTVwkg 3 hours ago
Two hospitalized after lightning strike at Hobe Sound BeachTwo people are in critical condition after being struck by lightning at Hobe Sound Beach.
Floridians flock to Pinellas County beaches on the first weekend since reopeningPinellas County beaches have been opened since Monday, but this is the first weekend people have been able to return.