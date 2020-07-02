Global  

Penn Hills Shop 'n Save Closes Due To Coronavirus
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Four employees at the Hartley Family Shop 'n Save in Penn Hills have tested for coronavirus and the store has decided to close until further notice.

