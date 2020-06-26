Evanston Black Lives Matter Mural Defaced
On Friday, the Evanston Township High School boys’ basketball team painted a massive message of Black Lives Matter in yellow on the street outside their school.
On Saturday, the team found streaks of white paint splattered across two of the letters.
