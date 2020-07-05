man saves girlfriend drowns

I'm tom kenny and, i'm monica harkins in for veronica jean seltzer...we hope you're safe and healthy tonight.

Family and friends of a man from the congo who was living in lexington are mourning tonight after he drowned in a lake this holiday weekend.

We have details and reaction in our top story at six-thirty.

The bath county coroner says it happened in the stoney cove area of cave run lake saturday afternoon around three- thirty.

The coroner says 22-year old cubaka mutayongwa was in a kayak with his girlfriend about 50-to-75 feet from shore when the kayak started taking on water...they both ended up in the water, which he says is about 15-feet deep in that area.

Investigators say he helped his girlfriend toward shore where bystanders helped her the rest of the way...but he went under and never came back up.

His body was found two-hours later.

The corner says neither were wearing life jackets.

Today...people in lexington mourning cubaka's death...including his mentor...sav.

"i can only think about his family - what they're going through right now butted "he touched the heart of so many, many people.

You didn't have a chance to meet him, but he's incredible."

Sav says cubaka had dreams of being an entrepeneur with his own shop

