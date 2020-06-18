Sawan 2020: Devotees performs 'Jal-abhishek' to lord Shiva amid COVID-19

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shiva One of the principal deities of Hinduism
Kashi Vishwanath Temple gears up to follow social distancing for 'Sawan mela'
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:57Published
From Pagodas in Myanmar to Shiva temple in Lao, how India is helping countries restore cultural heritagePlaying an important role in the restoration of cultural heritage in several countries across the region from Sri Lanka to Myanmar to Vietnam to Bhutan, India is..
DNA
Shravani Mela: Jharkhand CM meets with district collectors of Deoghar, Dumka
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:00Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
21 states/UTs have higher recovery rate than national averageThe Covid-19 recovery rate in 21 states and Union Territories (UTs), including Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, was higher than the national average of 60.77%,..
IndiaTimes
Coronavirus: 13 UK universities 'could go bust without bailout'The fallout from Covid-19 poses a "significant threat" to UK higher education, analysis suggests.
BBC News
No vaccine before 2021, science minister says in release, deletes itA fresh controversy erupted over India’s Covid-19 vaccine timelines with a department of science and technology (DST) press release first mentioning and then..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources