Sawan 2020: Devotees performs 'Jal-abhishek' to lord Shiva amid COVID-19
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Devotees performed 'Jal-abhishek' to lord Shiva on first Monday of the month of 'sawan'amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Temple authority disinfecting the premises regularly.

Devotees and priest were seen wearing masks.

