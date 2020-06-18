Sawan 2020: Devotees performs 'Jal-abhishek' to lord Shiva amid COVID-19

Shravani Mela: Jharkhand CM meets with district collectors of Deoghar, Dumka



Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on July 2 held a meeting with district collectors of Deoghar and Dumka through video conferencing for organizing the Shravani Mela. During the time of pandemic, the Jharkhand government has decided to cancel the Shravani Mela in Deoghar, which is home to Baba Baidyanath considered one among the 12 'Jyotirlings' dedicated to Lord Shiva in the country. The state government does not want to go through the bad phase of the pandemic by organising the Shravani Mela, CM Soren said. CM Soren also gave direction to district collectors of Deoghar and Dumka for renovating Baba Baidyanath temple and Basukinath Temple which will bring splendor to the temples. Delegation of Dharam Rakshini Sabha met Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The delegation welcomed the government's decision to postpone the Shravani Mela during the Corona transition. The delegation said that the work will be done in the light of the decision of the government. Apart from daily worship work, no activities will be done in Basukinath Dham.

